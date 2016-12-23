BRIEF-RAI post-acquisition leadership team announced
* Andrew Gilchrist, currently EVP and CFO of RAI, indicated that, in event of completion of proposed deal, he intends to resign
Dec 23 Peugeot Sa
* Peugeot's Slovak unit PSA says produced record 315,050 cars in 2016, up 4 percent y/y
* production on holiday break until Jan 3, 2017
* plant launching extra shifts from end March 2017 due to rising demand, PSA says in release Further company coverage:
* Andrew Gilchrist, currently EVP and CFO of RAI, indicated that, in event of completion of proposed deal, he intends to resign
BUENOS AIRES, May 30 The head of one of Argentina's largest farm groups will ask Congress to investigate five acquisitions made by Brazilian meatpacker JBS over more than a decade due to suspicion of overpricing, he told Reuters on Tuesday.