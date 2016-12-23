Dec 23 Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc

* Solegear announces acquisition of LINDAR's bioplastic division

* Deal for CAD$845,000, comprising 4.2 million common shares of company

* Revenues generated from purchased assets are expected to be accretive to Solegear during current fiscal year