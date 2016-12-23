BRIEF-PennyMac Mortgage says co through 2 units entered amendment to master repurchase agreement
* Pennymac mortgage investment-on may 23 co through 2 units entered amendment to master repurchase agreement, dated as of october 14, 2016
Dec 23 Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc
* Solegear announces acquisition of LINDAR's bioplastic division
* Deal for CAD$845,000, comprising 4.2 million common shares of company
* Revenues generated from purchased assets are expected to be accretive to Solegear during current fiscal year
* entered deal with Hyundai Motor UK to provide payment technology services to Hyundai Motor UK's online car buying platform