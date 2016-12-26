BRIEF-Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
Dec 26 Pilab SA :
* Said on Friday it has signed an agreement with a firm engaged in debt collection sector
* The agreement objectives include realisation of commercial analytical project, through implementation DataWalk software solution
* Said there are indications that the cooperation can have further, positive impact on the company's financial condition in the future
