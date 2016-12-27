BRIEF-Snaige says Q1 EBITDA at EUR 452 thousand which is 3 pct higher than a year ago
* SAYS UNCONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED Q1 SALES OF COMPANY EXCEEDED EUR 7 MILLION AND WERE SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN DURING SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR
Dec 27 Foreland Fabrictech Holdings Ltd :
* Refers to public reprimand made by Singapore Exchange Securities Trading against, co and Tsoi Kin Chit
* In process of engaging legal advisers with view to take further measures against Tsoi in relation to breach of securities laws
* As not able to ascertain if measures will materially impact securities, will not be appropriate for trading in securities to continue
* Will make a request to Singapore Exchange Securities to change trading halt into a trading suspension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TO INCREASE "FC PORTO SAD 2017-2020" BOND OFFERING AMOUNT TO 35 MILLION EUROS Source text: http://bit.ly/2qvTEyI