BRIEF-FC Porto increases bond offering to 35 mln euros
* TO INCREASE "FC PORTO SAD 2017-2020" BOND OFFERING AMOUNT TO 35 MILLION EUROS Source text: http://bit.ly/2qvTEyI
Dec 27 Imaginarium SA :
* Reported on Friday its 9-month net sales for a period ended Oct. 31 at 54.3 million euros versus 65.7 million euros year-on-year
* Said 9-month sales decreased by 15 percent in South Europe region and almost 33 percent in Five Seas region which includes Turkey, Israel, Greece, Romania and Bulgaria
Source text: bit.ly/2ixMXrk
