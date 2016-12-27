BRIEF-Court approves Regnon's restructuring plan
* INFORMED ON MONDAY THAT COURT IN KATOWICE APPROVED ITS RESTRUCTURING PLAN
Dec 27KTG Energie AG :
* Said on Friday that District Court of Neuruppin (Insolvency Court) had approved the insolvency plan submitted by the Board of Managing Directors of KTG Energie to the members of the Creditors' Committee
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAYS COURT RECEIVES APPLICATION FOR COMPANY BANKRUPTCY