BRIEF-AKB Avangard Q1 profit for period down at RUB 1.77 billion
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 1.77 BILLION VERSUS RUB 2.02 BILLION YEAR AGO
Dec 27 KREMLIN AG :
* Said on Saturday that audit firm Ebner & Stolz GmbH & Co. KG had terminated the audit for the 2014 financial statements for important reasons
* In addition, the Hamburg District Court, informed Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft that it has lodged an action for annulment against the resolutions adopted at agenda item 1 & 2 from extraordinary meeting from Nov. 18.
* Kps capital partners says through a newly formed affiliate, it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire dexko global inc. And its affiliates