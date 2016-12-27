BRIEF-FC Porto increases bond offering to 35 mln euros
* TO INCREASE "FC PORTO SAD 2017-2020" BOND OFFERING AMOUNT TO 35 MILLION EUROS Source text: http://bit.ly/2qvTEyI
Dec 27 Vestel Beyaz Eya Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. :
* Started factory investment in Manisa
* Investment to cost around 70 million euro, including the land acquired
* Continues talks with banks and financial institutions on financing
* Plans to complete the factory in June 2018
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO