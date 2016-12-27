BRIEF-Booz Allen awarded 5-year contract to support U.S. Navy Command & Control Systems Program Office
* Booz Allen awarded 5-year, $72 million contract to support U.S. Navy Command and Control Systems Program Office
Dec 27 Vita Societa Editoriale SpA :
* Said on Friday that the board had approved the renting proposal of its business unit presented by Vita News, a newly-formed cooperative of journalists from magazine Vita
* Board took notice of the expression of interest of majority shareholder K Group Srl for the lease of its technological business unit
* Board has asked the offerors to also formulate an offer for the company's sale of the units
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO