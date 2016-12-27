MILAN Dec 27 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** European shares seen little changed in thin holiday trade

** Futures on Germany's DAX, France's CAC flat; FTSE closed

** Parmalat in focus after Lactalis launches minority buyout

** Bank sentiment could be hit as ECB tells Monte dei Paschi it needs 8.8 bln euros

** Pan-European STOXX index ended flat on Friday, unchanged for the week (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)