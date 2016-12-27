Dec 27 SimCorp A/S :

* Said on Friday, Generali selected SimCorp Dimension as its new front-to-back investment management platform

* Signed perpetual license agreement with Generali for its asset management company, Generali Investments, plus its insurance companies in Italy and France to use SimCorp Dimension as their new enterprise investment management solution

