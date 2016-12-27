BRIEF-AKB Avangard Q1 profit for period down at RUB 1.77 billion
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 1.77 BILLION VERSUS RUB 2.02 BILLION YEAR AGO
Dec 27 SimCorp A/S :
* Said on Friday, Generali selected SimCorp Dimension as its new front-to-back investment management platform
* Signed perpetual license agreement with Generali for its asset management company, Generali Investments, plus its insurance companies in Italy and France to use SimCorp Dimension as their new enterprise investment management solution
* Kps capital partners says through a newly formed affiliate, it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire dexko global inc. And its affiliates