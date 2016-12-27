BRIEF-Rockbridge Resources signs amalgamation agreement with 1100556 B.C. Ltd
* While completing application, BC to secure for Co's unit interest in acreage in BC
Dec 27 Amazon.com Inc:
* "Millions" of Alexa devices sold worldwide this year
* Customers purchased record number of devices from Amazon Echo family this holiday with sales up over 9 times versus last year's holiday season
* On Cyber Monday 2016, Handmade at Amazon saw a 200 percent increase in sales versus Cyber Monday 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* While completing application, BC to secure for Co's unit interest in acreage in BC
* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in Whole Foods as of May 27 versus 8.3 percent stake as of March 29 - SEC filing