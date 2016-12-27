BRIEF-BT Group announces contract with Bridgestone Europe
* Announced contract with Bridgestone Europe for network infrastructure, managed cloud services in Europe, Middle East And Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 27 Manitex International Inc :
* Manitex International Inc announces sale of CVS subsidiary
* Net proceeds of $19 mln slated for debt reduction
* As part of transaction, Manitex retained operations of CVS's valla division
* Sold CVS unit to BP S.r.l. and NEIP III S.p.A., for $5 mln in cash, and assumption of $14 mln of net CVS debt
* Expects to record in Q4,year end 2016 results certain non-cash charges for goodwill, intangible assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Announced contract with Bridgestone Europe for network infrastructure, managed cloud services in Europe, Middle East And Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)