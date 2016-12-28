BRIEF-HMN Financial says co, bank entered executive severance agreement with CEO of co,bank - SEC filing
* On May 23 co, unit entered executive severance agreement with Bradley Krehbiel, president, CEO of co, bank - SEC filing
Summary:
** European shares seen little changed in quiet holiday trade
** Futures trading between flat and rise of 0.1 pct
** FTSE reopens after 4-day Christmas break
** STOXX set to end year down 1.5 pct; FTSE, DAX, CAC positive (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co acquires Zuber Insurance Agency Inc