BRIEF-Hound Labs Inc files to say it raised $8.1 million in equity financing
* Hound Labs Inc files to say it raised $8.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2saZ6UG)
Dec 28 Dime Community Bancshares Inc :
* Dime Community Bancshares announces the prepayment of the ESOP share acquisition loan
* prepayment of ESOP share acquisition loan to result in one-time, non-tax deductible charge to earnings of $0.30/share in Q4
* establishment of KSOP,repayment of share acquisition loan expected to result in annual reduction to operating expense of about $1.1 million
* establishment of KSOP,repayment of share acquisition loan expected to result in increase of about $0.03 in diluted EPS
* prepayment of ESOP share acquisition loan to result in one-time, non-cash, non-tax deductible charge to earnings for quarter ending Dec 31
* prepayment to result in one-time, non-cash, non-tax deductible charge to earnings of about $11 million, in quarter ending Dec 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 30 A U.S. rate hike is probably coming soon though the Federal Reserve may want to delay if inflation remains soft, an influential Fed governor said on Tuesday, adding she also backs shrinking the bond portfolio "before too long."