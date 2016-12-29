BRIEF-Afterpay sees underlying retail sales of about $165 mln for two months ending 31 May
* Underlying retail sales are estimated to be approximately $165m for two months ending 31 May 2017
Dec 29 Asseco South Eastern Europe SA (Asseco SEE) :
* Said on Wednesday that the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has reduced its stake in the company to 4.99 pct from 9.27 pct on Dec. 28
