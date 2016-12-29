LONDON Dec 29 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** European stocks futures open slightly lower

** Volumes likely to remain muted in last days of 2016

** FTSE 100 posted record closing level on Wednesday

** STOXX 600 set to end year down 1.2 pct; FTSE, DAX, CAC positive (Reporting by Kit Rees)