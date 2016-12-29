Dec 29 iAlbatros Group SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) agreed to sell the company's unit, iAlbatros Poland SA, provided that it is valued at the level of at least 140 million zlotys ($33.22 million) on an enterprise value basis

* Also resolved a shares repurchase for no less than 145 mln zlotys and no more than 190 mln zlotys

* Plans to acquire and retire shares representing between 10 pct and 33 pct of its votes

* The company informed about the plans to sell its unit in Nov.

($1 = 4.2149 zlotys)