Dec 29 Borgosesia SpA in liquidazione :

* Reported on Wednesday that the board of liquidators approved to start the procedure for the disposal of the whole stake in Borgosesia Gestioni SGR SpA in liquidazione to CdR Advance Capital SpA

* It is estimated that the price of the transaction will be around 1.4 million euros ($1.47 million)

* Transaction is expected to be completed by H1 2017

($1 = 0.9548 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)