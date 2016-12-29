BRIEF-Afterpay sees underlying retail sales of about $165 mln for two months ending 31 May
* Underlying retail sales are estimated to be approximately $165m for two months ending 31 May 2017
Dec 29 National Mobile Telecommunications Co
* Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority's (CITRA) decision to reduce internet charges will negatively affect unit's retail revenue Source: (bit.ly/2iHDcmg) Further company coverage:
* Underlying retail sales are estimated to be approximately $165m for two months ending 31 May 2017
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon: