Dec 29 Soho Development SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its unit, Soho Verbel sp. z o.o. 1 Sp. k., signed a loan investment agreement with Getin Noble Bank SA of up to 22.7 million zlotys ($5.39 million)

* The loan will be used to finance the construction of a multifamily residential building in Warsaw

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 4.2107 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)