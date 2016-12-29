BRIEF-Nexus REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.054
* Nexus real estate investment trust announces continued strong q1 results and june distribution
LONDON Dec 29 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** European shares edge lower in quiet morning trading
** STOXX 600 volume at 14 pct of 90-day daily average by 1100 GMT
** Mining and energy stocks among top fallers
** Britain's FTSE 100 best performer in Europe this year (Reporting by Atul Prakash)
* Nexus real estate investment trust announces continued strong q1 results and june distribution
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company