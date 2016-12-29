BRIEF-RPMGlobal holdings enters advisory services contract with Barapakuria Coal Mining Company
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company
Dec 29 Sre Group Ltd
* Purchaser agreed to acquire a total of 49% equity interest in target company at a total consideration of rmb2.31 billion
* Company and purchaser entered into cooperation framework agreement
* Group is expected to record an unaudited gain from disposal of approximately rmb1.10 billion
* Purchaser is Shanghai Zhongchong Binjiang Industrial Development; target company is Shanghai Jinxin Real Estate
* Proceeds to be received by company from disposal will be applied towards other real estate development projects of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company
CARACAS/NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters/IFR) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's statement that it never transacted directly with the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro when it bought $2.8 billion of bonds for pennies on the dollar was dismissed by the country's opposition on Tuesday as an effort to "put lipstick on this pig."