Dec 29 Pareteum Corp -
* Pareteum announces restructuring of senior secured debt
obligation
* Agreement extending maturity date of amounts owed into
2017 and 2018
* Pareteum Corp- Amended agreement provides extension of
debt maturity date and potential for reduction of interest rate
* Pareteum Corp - Pursuant to amendment, lender has agreed
to extend maturity date on $10.1 million of outstanding
principal and premiums to June 30, 2017
* Pareteum Corp-Upon repayment $1.5 million by March
31,additional $1.5 million by June 30 maturity date on remaining
debt automatically extended to Dec 31, 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: