BRIEF-Italy's Banca Carige approves 940 mln euro bad loan sale, top investor criticises CEO
* Its board unanimously approves sale of 940 million euro bad loan portfolio with use of GACS state guarantee on senior tranche
Dec 30Kazkommertsbank :
* Said on Thursday that it received a loan of 400.8 billion tenge ($1.21 billion) on Dec. 14 to cover its liquidity
* Loan to equity ratio is 65.53 percent
Further company coverage:
($1 = 332.6000 tenge) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Its board unanimously approves sale of 940 million euro bad loan portfolio with use of GACS state guarantee on senior tranche
* Ares commercial real estate- on may 25, unit entered into amendment to its existing $125 million bridge loan warehousing credit and security agreement