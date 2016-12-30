BRIEF-TSR Inc to remain independent
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
Dec 30 Asseco South Eastern Europe SA (Asseco SEE) :
* Said on Thursday that Asseco Poland SA acquired 4.28 pct stake in the company on Dec. 22
* Asseco Poland raises stake in the company to 55.34 pct from 51.06 pct
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing