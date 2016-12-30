Dec 30 PlayHippo AB :

* Said on Thursday had entered into agreement to acquire rights to casino operator www.grandwild.com

* Purchase price is 48,000 euros ($50,573)

* Purchase consideration to be paid via issue of new shares - 1.6 million shares of 0.30 Swedish crown

