BRIEF-Penn National Gaming names Nelson Parker senior vp of corporate development
* Penn National Gaming names Nelson N. Parker senior vice president of corporate development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 30 PlayHippo AB :
* Said on Thursday had entered into agreement to acquire rights to casino operator www.grandwild.com
* Purchase price is 48,000 euros ($50,573)
* Purchase consideration to be paid via issue of new shares - 1.6 million shares of 0.30 Swedish crown
Source text: bit.ly/2hB8eQY
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9491 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penn National Gaming names Nelson N. Parker senior vice president of corporate development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hain Celestial receives lender waiver and extension of credit facility to June 15th