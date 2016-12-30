BRIEF-Italy's Banca Carige approves 940 mln euro bad loan sale, top investor criticises CEO
* Its board unanimously approves sale of 940 million euro bad loan portfolio with use of GACS state guarantee on senior tranche
LONDON Dec 30 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** European stock futures little changed in early trading
** Asia stocks to end 2016 on positive note
** Elekta wins order in Stockholm (Reporting by Atul Prakash)
* Its board unanimously approves sale of 940 million euro bad loan portfolio with use of GACS state guarantee on senior tranche
* Ares commercial real estate- on may 25, unit entered into amendment to its existing $125 million bridge loan warehousing credit and security agreement