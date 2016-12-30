UPDATE 1-Ireland launches long-awaited AIB IPO in fresh milestone
* Finance Minister says market conditions right for sale (Adds details, further fin min quotes)
Dec 30 Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi :
* Signs credit agreement with Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) at 100 million euros ($105.54 million)
* To use the loan to finance micro, small and middle sized business investments
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9475 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Finance Minister says market conditions right for sale (Adds details, further fin min quotes)
* Cash dividend maintained at 3.60 cps for full year ended 31 march 2017