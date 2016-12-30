Dec 30 Eurocash SA :
* Has acquired Polska Dystrybucja Alkoholi (PDA) which
distributes alcohols in central Poland
* On Dec. 15 got the go-ahead for the transaction by the
Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) on
condition that PDA's wholesale warehouse of alcoholic beverages
in Pabianice would be excluded from the transaction
, that condition has been met
* Says the acqusition will increase the company's stake in
alcohol distribution segment what should augment Eurocash
revenues
