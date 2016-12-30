BRIEF-Marlin Business Services Corp board authorizes $10 mln stock repurchase program
* Marlin Business Services Corp board of directors authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program
Dec 30 Avic International Holding Hk Ltd
* Zhou Chunhua appointed as an executive director
* Xiao Nan resigned as an executive director
* Liu Hongde has been appointed as an executive director, chairman of company
* Wu Guangquan has resigned as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Marlin Business Services Corp board of directors authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.