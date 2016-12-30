BRIEF-Marlin Business Services Corp board authorizes $10 mln stock repurchase program
* Marlin Business Services Corp board of directors authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program
PRAGUE Dec 30 Prague Stock Exchange
* Share trading volumes reached CZK 168.028 billion ($6.56 billion) in 2016 vs CZK 167.897 billion in 2015
* Daily average of CZK 666.78 million
* CEZ and Komercni Banka most traded
* Newcomer Moneta Money Bank third most traded after May IPO
($1 = 25.6100 Czech crowns) (Prague Newsroom)
* Marlin Business Services Corp board of directors authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.