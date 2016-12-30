PRAGUE Dec 30 Prague Stock Exchange

* Share trading volumes reached CZK 168.028 billion ($6.56 billion) in 2016 vs CZK 167.897 billion in 2015

* Daily average of CZK 666.78 million

* CEZ and Komercni Banka most traded

* Newcomer Moneta Money Bank third most traded after May IPO

($1 = 25.6100 Czech crowns) (Prague Newsroom)