BRIEF-SpaceX confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon:
Jan 2 Obducat AB :
* Said on Friday its rights issue had generated proceeds of about 49 million Swedish crowns ($5.38 million)
* Received subscriptions for shares representing 57.6 pct of offer
Source text: bit.ly/2iz9ROM Further company coverage:
($1 = 9.1131 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon:
* Says generated sales of $147,459 in q3 f2017, down 60% from $365,749 in q3 fiscal 2016