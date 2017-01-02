BRIEF-SpaceX confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon:
Jan 2 Agile Content SA :
* Said on Sunday expects to raise 1.8 million euros ($1.89 million) in its share issue of 1.1 million new shares issued at 1.70 euro per share
* Signs agreement with UUX Holding and Principia, shareholders of recently acquired OTTN, to convert part of debt related to pending merger payments into Agile's shares
* Says debt conversion will contribute around $580,000 to Agile's own funds
Source text: bit.ly/2itYsgN , bit.ly/2iodEhr
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9513 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon:
* Says generated sales of $147,459 in q3 f2017, down 60% from $365,749 in q3 fiscal 2016