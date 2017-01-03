BRIEF-Neol Bio starts talks with creditors under pre-insolvency proceedings
* STARTS TALKS WITH CREDITORS UNDER 5 BIS PRE-INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS
Jan 3 Olympic Entertainment Group AS :
* Said on Monday its Polish unit Casino Polonia-Wrocaw sp. z o.o. had submitted to court its bankruptcy petition
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore