(Adds analysts, background)

Jan 3 P/F Bakkafrost

* Harvest volumes in q4 2016 were in total 12,900 tonnes (Farming North 4,000 tonnes, Farming West 8,900 tonnes)

* The q4 harvest lifts Bakkafrost's 2016 overall to 47,502 tonnes, in line with the company's full-year forecast made in November of 47,500 tonnes

* Feed sales in q4 2016 were 25,000 tonnes. Havsbrun sourced 34,700 tonnes of raw materials in q4 2016

* The q4 feed sales lifts Bakkafrost's 2016 overall to 84,599 tonnes, above the company's November forecast of 80,000

* Brokerage Pareto Securities says its harvest estimates were spot on the reported volumes, while its feed sales estimates were 4,600 tonnes lower than reported. All else equal, the higher reported feed sales would lift Pareto's Q4 EBIT estimate by about 1 pct to DKK 362 million

* Pareto says has buy recommendation on Bakkafrost with a target price of NOK 383.

* Danske Bank analyst Knut-Ivar Bakken told Reuters: "The update is on the slightly positive side. Harvest volumes are the key, and they are in line with forecasts. They've sold more feed than they've guided. That's obviously positive, not least if you assume most of it was sold externally. But the impact of (the extra feed sales) is less than one percent ... I don't believe we'll see a big share impact today."

* Full q4 2016 report will be released on Feb. 27 at 06.00 cet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)