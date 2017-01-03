BRIEF-Cosco India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 32.5 million rupees versus profit 9.4 million rupees year ago
Jan 3 Wawel
* Said on Monday that there is a risk that it will reduce or stop cooperation with its key trading partner and thus expects sales lower YoY in subsequent quarters of 2017
* The share of sales to that trading partner, with which the negotiations are ongoing, is around 25 pct of all Wawel's sales
* Says it is hard to evaluate an exact fall in sales and its impact on Wawel's results
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter profit 32.5 million rupees versus profit 9.4 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 38.2 million rupees versus 19.5 million rupees year ago