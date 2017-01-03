Jan 3 Wawel

* Said on Monday that there is a risk that it will reduce or stop cooperation with its key trading partner and thus expects sales lower YoY in subsequent quarters of 2017

* The share of sales to that trading partner, with which the negotiations are ongoing, is around 25 pct of all Wawel's sales

* Says it is hard to evaluate an exact fall in sales and its impact on Wawel's results

