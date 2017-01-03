BRIEF-Standard Bank names Kenny Fihla as chief executive of CIB
* Kenny Fihla, current deputy chief executive and head of client coverage CIB, has been appointed as chief executive CIB
Jan 3 Platynowe Inwestycje :
* Said on Monday that Zamzaw Sp. z o.o (ZAMZAW) reduced stake in the company by 5.8 pct stake to 35.9 pct via a sale of 0.1 mln shares on Dec. 30
ZURICH, May 30 Swiss mail-order pharmacy Zur Rose Group will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on June 19 to increase its share capital, as it mulls whether to raise funds through a public listing, private funding or by issuing debt.