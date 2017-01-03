BRIEF-Turbon Q1 net profit down at 0.3 million euros
* Q1 SALES OF EUR 25.4 MILLION WERE STILL AT ROUGHLY THE SAME LEVEL AS THE PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 25.9 MILLION), EBIT FELL TO EUR 0.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.7 MILLION)
Jan 3 ZUK Elzab SA :
* Said on Monday that it received a signed cooperation agreement from Dec. 30 with Dubai-based JNJ Ltd (JNJ)
* The deal concerns a licence for "Finrabat' software and discount program
* For granting the licence, Elzab is entitled to one-off payment of 1.1 million euros ($1.15 million)
* It was a third agreement signed with JNJ in 2016 for the total value of 2.5 mln euros
* JNJ is a company from Comp SA group
