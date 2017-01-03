BRIEF-Lexaria's Ambarii entered into LOI with Naturally Splendid Enterprises
* Lexaria Bioscience - co's 50 percent owned JV unit Ambarii trade corporation has entered into a LOI with naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd
Jan 3Kesko Oyj :
* Said on Monday started cooperation negotiations in Siva and Valintatalot
* Negotiations concern 259 people
Source text: bit.ly/2itpCpL
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lexaria Bioscience - co's 50 percent owned JV unit Ambarii trade corporation has entered into a LOI with naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd
* March quarter net loss 5.4 million rupees versus loss 460.4 million rupees year ago