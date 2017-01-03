Jan 3 Sprague Resources LP:
* Sprague Resources LP - Deal for $17.3 million
* Sprague Resources LP announces agreement to acquire
natural gas and electricity business from Global Partners LP
* Sprague Resources LP says Sprague intends to fund
transaction with borrowings from its senior secured credit
facility
* Sprague Resources LP - Global deal is expected to be
accretive to distributable cash flow and generate approximately
$3 million of adjusted ebitda annually
* Sprague Resources LP - acquired customer portfolio is
expected to increase sprague's annual natural gas sales volume
by approximately 8 billion cubic feet
* Sprague Resources LP - acquired customer portfolio
expected to expand sprague's annual electricity brokerage by 1
billion kwh, in sprague's current service area
