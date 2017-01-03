BRIEF-Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals
* Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc
Jan 3 Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB :
* Decides on rights issue of about 23.8 million Swedish crowns ($2.60 million)
* Subscription price amounts to 7 crowns per B share
* Subscription period runs from February 6 to February 20, 2017
* Intends to carry out listing change from Aktietorget to Nasdaq First North
* Trading on Nasdaq First North is expected to begin in March 2017
* Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance is financial advisor to CLS in connection with rights issue and listing change
* March quarter net profit 15.6 million rupees versus 1.8 million rupees year ago