Jan 3 Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB :

* Decides on rights issue of about 23.8 million Swedish crowns ($2.60 million)

* Subscription price amounts to 7 crowns per B share

* Subscription period runs from February 6 to February 20, 2017

* Intends to carry out listing change from Aktietorget to Nasdaq First North

* Trading on Nasdaq First North is expected to begin in March 2017

* Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance is financial advisor to CLS in connection with rights issue and listing change

Source text: bit.ly/2izebuS

($1 = 9.1636 Swedish crowns)