BRIEF-Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals
* Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc
Jan 3 Phase Holographic Imaging PHI AB :
* Japan's medical research institute, The Institute of Medical Science at University of Tokyo, recently purchased two HoloMonitor M4.5 instruments for a total list price of 75,000 euros ($77,947.50), excluding discount
* March quarter net profit 15.6 million rupees versus 1.8 million rupees year ago