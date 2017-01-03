Jan 3 Nordic Camping & Resort AB :

* RCN Intressenter II AB owns 98.52% of capital and votes in the company and initiated a compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares

* Nordic Camping & Resort AB (publ) has applied for delisting from AktieTorget

* Last day for trading in Nordic Camping & Resort AB's shares will be January 9, 2017

