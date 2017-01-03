BRIEF-Sierra Oncology granted U.S., EU patents for CHK1 inhibitor SRA737
* Sierra Oncology granted U.S. and EU patents for CHK1 inhibitor SRA737 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 3 Pivot Technology Solutions Inc :
* Now has a six-member board of directors, five of whom are independent of management
* Announced creation of three new service channels
* Fulfillment channel organization will oversee operations of all warehouse, integration centers for Co's business units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sierra Oncology granted U.S. and EU patents for CHK1 inhibitor SRA737 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sierra Oncology granted US and EU patents for Chk1 inhibitor SRA737