BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 4 Gobarto SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it signed an investment loan agreement with Credit Agricole Bank Polska SA due by Jan. 31, 2022
* The loan is for 11 million zlotys ($2.61 million) and will be used to finance the acquisition of Bekpol sp. z o.o and Meat-Pac sp. z o.o for 15.1 million zlotys and 3.0 mln zlotys, respectively
* Informed about the conditional acquisition agreements in Aug.
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016