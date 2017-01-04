BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 4 Jeronimo Martins :
* Said on Tuesday that Genesis Asset Managers LPP notified Jeronimo Martins that, from Aug. 23, 2016, it holds voting rights corresponding to 2.01 percent of Jeronimo Martin's share capital
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016