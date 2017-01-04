Jan 4 Gequity SpA :

* Updated on Tuesday regarding its capital increase approved on Feb. 8, 2016

* Says that the capital increase envisaged that the board had the right to anticipate its end to a date before Dec. 31, 2016

* Says that the capital increase ended on Sept. 21 following the rights issue and the unopted rights offer phases

* Gequity has offered and given to Sintesi Societa di Investimenti e Partecipazioni (Sintesi) part of the remaining unopted rights during the capital increase

* Says it does not believe that Sintesi has pre-emption rights or other rights on the remaining unopted rights

* Sintesi said on Jan. 2 that it had notified Gequity on Dec. 29, 2016, that it wanted to subscribe to Gequity's unopted capital increase for up to 42 million shares

* Sintesi also said on Jan. 2 that it was granted a preliminary injunction on Dec. 30 by the court to preserve its subscription right

