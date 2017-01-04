Jan 4 Alain Afflelou SA (IPO-AALF.PA):
* Q1 network sales up 8.2 pct to 170.8 million euros ($178.9
million), including a rise of 4.8 pct on a like-for-like basis
* Q1 6.7 pct increase in adjusted EBIT
* Full-Year network sales and profitability forecasts and
guidance confirmed
* Group is confirming the network sales guidance it
published previously of between 745-760 million euros (excluding
taxes) for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2017
* Also reiterating its adjusted EBIT forecast of around 70
million euros in the fiscal year to July 31, 2017
* "An IPO remains on the agenda for the group, subject to
suitable market conditions"
($1 = 0.9547 euros)
