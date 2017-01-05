BRIEF-BT Group announces contract with Bridgestone Europe
* Announced contract with Bridgestone Europe for network infrastructure, managed cloud services in Europe, Middle East And Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 4 Costco Wholesale Corp :
* Costco Wholesale Corporation reports December sales results
* Says Dec total company comparable sales up 3%
* Says reported net sales of $13.07 billion for month of December, five weeks ended January 1, 2017, an increase of five percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)